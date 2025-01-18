Left Menu

Delhi's Dilemma: Pollution Politics and Public Transport

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized the AAP government for Delhi's pollution issues, citing its inaction over the last decade. He argues the city's pollution stems from inadequate public transport, increased private vehicle usage, and insufficient green initiatives, rather than just stubble burning in neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:20 IST
Delhi's Dilemma: Pollution Politics and Public Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the AAP government of contributing to Delhi's escalating pollution crisis by failing to act decisively over the past ten years. Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, criticized the government for not expanding public transport, leading to increased reliance on private vehicles.

He highlighted the decline in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from 5,500 in 2013 to around 3,000, which reduced public transport usage when the city's population should have warranted an increase in commuters. Dikshit also dismissed the justification of stubble burning as the primary cause of pollution, pointing instead to vehicular emissions and reduced green cover.

Dikshit recalled the Congress government's efforts under Sheila Dikshit, who expanded green initiatives and public transit, including CNG conversions. He condemned the AAP chief Kejriwal's governance, labeling it as filled with excuses rather than solutions. He urged an urgent need for effective sewage treatment and gas-based power plants to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

