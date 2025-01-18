BJP Demands Karnataka CM Resignation Amid ED's Property Attachment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign in light of a recent move by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to attach 142 properties valued at approximately Rs 300 crore. These actions are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The properties, linked to a scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), are allegedly registered under various individuals working as real estate agents. The BJP claims Siddaramaiah exploited his political influence to secure valuable land plots in his wife's name unlawfully.

While BJP leader B Y Vijayendra called for an impartial probe, Congress's D K Shivakumar dismissed resignation demands, suggesting political motives behind the allegations. Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister, stated that any irregularities should be scrutinized by investigating bodies, which could implicate BJP leaders too.

