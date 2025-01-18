Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Kalwa Creek
The lifeless body of a newborn girl was discovered in Kalwa creek on Saturday. Taken to a government hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. Police are continuing their investigation, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking discovery unfolded as the body of a newborn girl was spotted in the Kalwa creek this Saturday, a civic official reported.
Once retrieved, the infant was swiftly transported to a government hospital, where medical officials pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Local police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement