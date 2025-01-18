Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Kalwa Creek

The lifeless body of a newborn girl was discovered in Kalwa creek on Saturday. Taken to a government hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. Police are continuing their investigation, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:25 IST
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Kalwa Creek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking discovery unfolded as the body of a newborn girl was spotted in the Kalwa creek this Saturday, a civic official reported.

Once retrieved, the infant was swiftly transported to a government hospital, where medical officials pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Local police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025