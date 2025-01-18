Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Kalwa Creek

A heartbreaking discovery unfolded as the body of a newborn girl was spotted in the Kalwa creek this Saturday, a civic official reported.

Once retrieved, the infant was swiftly transported to a government hospital, where medical officials pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Local police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

