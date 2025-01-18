Left Menu

Tragedy at Cement Plant: Odisha's Grim Recovery

Three labourers' bodies were recovered after a 36-hour rescue operation due to a collapsed coal hopper at a cement plant in Odisha, sundering lives and raising safety concerns. Over 60 workers were rescued, and the government has barred Dalmia Cement from operating the plant's coal bunker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:32 IST
Tragedy at Cement Plant: Odisha's Grim Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident at a Dalmia Cement plant in Odisha's Sundergarh district, the bodies of three missing labourers were discovered on Saturday after a grueling 36-hour rescue operation. The victims, identified as Susanta Rout, Ranjit Bhol, and Dashrath Patra, were buried under debris from a collapsed iron structure.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening when a coal hopper, an iron structure used for coal storage, suddenly gave way. Emergency services, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, worked diligently to recover the workers, while over 60 others were successfully rescued the same day.

Following the incident, the Odisha government prohibited Dalmia Cement from utilizing the damaged coal bunker, emphasizing recurring safety violations at the site. The company has expressed condolences and pledged support to the affected families, as company and district officials deliberate on compensation matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

