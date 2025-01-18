Tragedy at Cement Plant: Odisha's Grim Recovery

In a tragic incident at a Dalmia Cement plant in Odisha's Sundergarh district, the bodies of three missing labourers were discovered on Saturday after a grueling 36-hour rescue operation. The victims, identified as Susanta Rout, Ranjit Bhol, and Dashrath Patra, were buried under debris from a collapsed iron structure.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening when a coal hopper, an iron structure used for coal storage, suddenly gave way. Emergency services, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, worked diligently to recover the workers, while over 60 others were successfully rescued the same day.

Following the incident, the Odisha government prohibited Dalmia Cement from utilizing the damaged coal bunker, emphasizing recurring safety violations at the site. The company has expressed condolences and pledged support to the affected families, as company and district officials deliberate on compensation matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)