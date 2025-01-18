Manipur Governor's Mission: Restoring Peace in a Troubled State
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing the ongoing violence in Manipur. Bhalla, a former Union home secretary, was appointed to stabilize the state. Ethnic conflicts have persisted, driving efforts to achieve peace amidst tribal protests and demands for Scheduled Tribe status.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, marking their first meeting since Bhalla's appointment to the governor's post amidst Manipur's ongoing unrest.
Bhalla updated Shah about the violent incidents which have plagued the state since May 2023. The governor has been actively engaging with local communities, gathering insights on restoring calm and organized several law-and-order meetings, imparting essential directives to security personnel.
The state continues to face ethnic violence between the Imphal-based Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribals. Despite central government efforts to initiate dialogue, peace remains evasive as communities clash over the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
