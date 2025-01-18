Left Menu

Maoists Face Major Setback in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a recent encounter on January 16 in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Maoists admitted to losing 18 members, including key figures, which indicates a significant setback for their operations in the stronghold. The operation involved multiple security forces, further escalating tensions in the region.

Maoists have acknowledged the deaths of 18 operatives in a recent clash with security forces, marking a larger loss than initially reported. This encounter took place in Chhattisgarh's dense forests of the Bijapur district, where 12 bodies, including those of five women, were initially recovered.

The clash unfolded in the stronghold of the outlawed People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) and involved a number of key players from both Maoist and security forces, highlighting the ongoing tensions and extensive operations in the region. These operatives belonged to Battalion Number 1 and the Central Regional Committee of the Maoists.

This development has been termed a major setback for the Maoists, as six bodies were taken away during the encounter. Security forces have denied claims of any casualties or alleged atrocities against villagers, vowing to continue efforts to dismantle the Maoist group.

