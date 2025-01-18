Border Czar Announces Strategic Immigration Operations

Tom Homan, who will be taking on the role of the 'border czar' in the Trump administration, revealed plans for targeted immigration operations set to commence next week in multiple cities.

In an appearance on Fox News, Homan emphasized the strategic nature of these operations, noting they would not be characterized as raids but rather as focused enforcement tasks.

Homan mentioned that these efforts would target notorious criminals in county jails, especially in sanctuary cities that have vowed to resist federal immigration initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)