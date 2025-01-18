Border Czar Announces Strategic Immigration Operations
Tom Homan, the incoming 'border czar' under President-elect Donald Trump, announced targeted immigration operations beginning next week in several U.S. cities. These operations are to be conducted strategically, focusing on 'bad guys' in county jails, with a specific emphasis on sanctuary cities, including New York and Miami.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Tom Homan, who will be taking on the role of the 'border czar' in the Trump administration, revealed plans for targeted immigration operations set to commence next week in multiple cities.
In an appearance on Fox News, Homan emphasized the strategic nature of these operations, noting they would not be characterized as raids but rather as focused enforcement tasks.
Homan mentioned that these efforts would target notorious criminals in county jails, especially in sanctuary cities that have vowed to resist federal immigration initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tom Homan
- Trump
- immigration
- ICE
- deportation
- New York
- Miami
- sanctuary cities
- Chicago
- operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Stay: Deportation Drive Intensified
Djokovic's Journey: From Deportation to Glory
New York's Congestion Fee: A $9 Gamble for Traffic Relief
President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers ask New York judge to halt Friday's hush money sentencing while he appeals ruling, reports AP.
President-elect Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York, reports AP.