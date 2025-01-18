Left Menu

Border Czar Announces Strategic Immigration Operations

Tom Homan, the incoming 'border czar' under President-elect Donald Trump, announced targeted immigration operations beginning next week in several U.S. cities. These operations are to be conducted strategically, focusing on 'bad guys' in county jails, with a specific emphasis on sanctuary cities, including New York and Miami.

Tom Homan, who will be taking on the role of the 'border czar' in the Trump administration, revealed plans for targeted immigration operations set to commence next week in multiple cities.

In an appearance on Fox News, Homan emphasized the strategic nature of these operations, noting they would not be characterized as raids but rather as focused enforcement tasks.

Homan mentioned that these efforts would target notorious criminals in county jails, especially in sanctuary cities that have vowed to resist federal immigration initiatives.

