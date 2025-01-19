Left Menu

Tense Ceasefire: Hope and Hostages in the Gaza Conflict

Israel has approved a ceasefire with Hamas, involving the release of hostages in Gaza. The agreement aims to end a prolonged conflict that's destabilized the Middle East. Israeli hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, with ongoing military action until the ceasefire begins.

Updated: 19-01-2025 01:01 IST
Israel has sanctioned a ceasefire pact with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which includes the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Despite this agreement, Israeli forces have executed new attacks on the enclave before the accord's scheduled commencement on Sunday.

The agreement, structured in three phases, seeks to conclude a 15-month-old war instigated by a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. The conflict has resulted in extensive casualties and regional instability. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that hostilities could resume if the ceasefire collapses.

This landmark deal involves a prisoner exchange, where dozens of Israeli hostages will be returned in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians jailed in Israel. Critics in Israel's cabinet remain skeptical, but international observers are hopeful for peace.

