South Korean Political Crisis Deepens with Presidential Detention

In a landmark case of national significance, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to remain in detention for up to 20 days amid an ongoing criminal investigation. The charges stem from his controversial martial law declaration in early December, which has plunged the nation into its deepest political crisis in decades.

The Seoul Western District Court granted the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) an extension for Yoon's detention, citing potential evidence tampering concerns. This follows Yoon's historic arrest on allegations of insurrection, making him the first sitting South Korean president to be apprehended.

The detention has ignited significant unrest, as seen when Yoon's supporters violently entered the court premises to protest. Meanwhile, the scope of the investigation remains uncertain with Yoon steadfastly resisting interrogation. The saga has heightened tensions, with South Korea navigating tumultuous political waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)