Left Menu

South Korean Political Crisis Deepens with Presidential Detention

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces up to 20 days detention following his arrest on allegations of insurrection linked to a martial law declaration. With mounting political turmoil, his arrest marks the first time a sitting South Korean president has been detained, sparking national protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 01:15 IST
South Korean Political Crisis Deepens with Presidential Detention
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a landmark case of national significance, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to remain in detention for up to 20 days amid an ongoing criminal investigation. The charges stem from his controversial martial law declaration in early December, which has plunged the nation into its deepest political crisis in decades.

The Seoul Western District Court granted the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) an extension for Yoon's detention, citing potential evidence tampering concerns. This follows Yoon's historic arrest on allegations of insurrection, making him the first sitting South Korean president to be apprehended.

The detention has ignited significant unrest, as seen when Yoon's supporters violently entered the court premises to protest. Meanwhile, the scope of the investigation remains uncertain with Yoon steadfastly resisting interrogation. The saga has heightened tensions, with South Korea navigating tumultuous political waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025