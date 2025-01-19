Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Sweeping Immigration Raids Amid Controversy

The incoming Trump administration plans immigration sweeps in multiple U.S. cities, with Chicago poised as a candidate for the first operations. Tom Homan, the incoming 'border czar', confirmed operations targeting 700,000 migrants with deportation orders. Rights advocates and officials expressed concern over the expedited enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 03:08 IST
The Trump administration is set to commence immigration raids across various U.S. cities, with Chicago identified as a probable initial target. These operations are expected to commence shortly after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, raising significant concerns among rights advocates and officials.

According to Tom Homan, the administration's designated 'border czar', targeted enforcement operations will seek out approximately 700,000 individuals subject to deportation orders across several urban centers. Speaking to Fox News, Homan emphasized the urgency and planning behind these operations.

Local sources speculated that hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would mobilize in Chicago, with similar activities anticipated in cities like New York and Miami. Despite uncertainties around logistics and city cooperation, enforcement efforts are set to proceed unabated, even in sanctuary cities resistant to federal immigration initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

