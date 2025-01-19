ASEAN Peace Mission: Malaysia's Resolute Approach

In a decisive move to address the ongoing crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia has appointed veteran diplomat Othman Hashim as the special envoy for ASEAN. This announcement was made by Malaysia's foreign minister on Sunday.

Othman Hashim, who previously served as the secretary general of Malaysia's foreign ministry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His appointment comes as Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), emphasizing the country's commitment to regional stability.

The primary objective for Hashim will be to implement ASEAN's peace plan in Myanmar, where a civil war escalates tensions. His selection reflects Malaysia's strategic priority to address and resolve the strife affecting Southeast Asia.

