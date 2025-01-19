ASEAN Peace Mission: Malaysia's Resolute Approach
Malaysia has appointed diplomat Othman Hashim as ASEAN's special envoy for Myanmar, aiming to implement a peace plan amid the ongoing civil war. As the former secretary general of Malaysia's foreign ministry, Hashim has the expertise and experience needed for this crucial diplomatic mission in the conflict-stricken region.
In a decisive move to address the ongoing crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia has appointed veteran diplomat Othman Hashim as the special envoy for ASEAN. This announcement was made by Malaysia's foreign minister on Sunday.
Othman Hashim, who previously served as the secretary general of Malaysia's foreign ministry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His appointment comes as Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), emphasizing the country's commitment to regional stability.
The primary objective for Hashim will be to implement ASEAN's peace plan in Myanmar, where a civil war escalates tensions. His selection reflects Malaysia's strategic priority to address and resolve the strife affecting Southeast Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
