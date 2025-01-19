Left Menu

Ceasefire Standoff: Hostages Delay Gaza Peace Efforts

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a delay in the Gaza ceasefire until Hamas provides a list of hostages to be released. This ceasefire, if realized, follows intense negotiations and marks a possible turning point in the 15-month-long conflict affecting the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:29 IST
Ceasefire Standoff: Hostages Delay Gaza Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has halted the Gaza ceasefire's start, pending Hamas's delivery of a hostages list. The decision came just an hour before the planned ceasefire, which aims to bring an end to the 15-month conflict in the Middle East.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, involves a multi-phase agreement. In its initial six-week stage, the release of select hostages and prisoners is expected. Israeli troops have begun withdrawing from Gaza, but the ceasefire's implementation remains uncertain.

The conflict's regional impact has been vast, involving nations like Iran and groups such as Hezbollah. With significant loss and destruction, future diplomatic and regional stability in Gaza is yet to be determined, alongside ongoing international legal challenges faced by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025