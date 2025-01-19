Ceasefire Standoff: Hostages Delay Gaza Peace Efforts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has halted the Gaza ceasefire's start, pending Hamas's delivery of a hostages list. The decision came just an hour before the planned ceasefire, which aims to bring an end to the 15-month conflict in the Middle East.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, involves a multi-phase agreement. In its initial six-week stage, the release of select hostages and prisoners is expected. Israeli troops have begun withdrawing from Gaza, but the ceasefire's implementation remains uncertain.

The conflict's regional impact has been vast, involving nations like Iran and groups such as Hezbollah. With significant loss and destruction, future diplomatic and regional stability in Gaza is yet to be determined, alongside ongoing international legal challenges faced by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)