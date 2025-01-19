Left Menu

Delayed Ceasefire Raises Tension in Gaza as Hostage List Controversy Unfolds

The ceasefire in Gaza was delayed after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded a list of hostages from Hamas, who cited technical reasons for non-compliance. This ceasefire could potentially end a 15-month war, but tensions remain high as negotiations continue over the release of hostages and detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:32 IST
A highly-anticipated ceasefire in Gaza scheduled for Sunday morning was postponed as tensions escalated over a hostage list demanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The request for the release list from Hamas was met with a claim of 'technical' reasons for the absence of information.

The initially planned ceasefire held the potential to conclude a 15-month-long conflict that has disrupted the Middle East. Netanyahu's demand, issued an hour before the ceasefire's planned commencement, insisted on a list of the first three hostages set for release. However, adherence to terms remained elusive as details emerged slowly.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered through international mediation, promised the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Yet, the future of Gaza hangs in the balance, intertwined with rebuilding and reconciliation efforts amid ongoing regional tensions and political pressure from abroad.

