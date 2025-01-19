Controversy Erupts Over Rohingya Settlements in West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP president, has levelled significant allegations against the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, claiming it is enabling Rohingya settlements in the region.

According to Majumdar, these settlements are particularly prevalent in Salt Lake and North Kolkata, with claims of TMC leaders aiding the process. He warned that the Rohingyas might retaliate against any attempt to photograph their settlements.

Majumdar further urged the Border Security Force to reinforce its role in safeguarding the nation's borders, underscoring the critical nature of border security amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)