Controversy Erupts Over Rohingya Settlements in West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister, has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of facilitating the settlement of Rohingyas in West Bengal. Speaking to a news portal, he claimed that these settlements are widespread in Salt Lake and North Kolkata, with TMC leaders' support. Majumdar also emphasized the Border Security Force's role in protecting the nation's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:13 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Sukanta Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP president, has levelled significant allegations against the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, claiming it is enabling Rohingya settlements in the region.

According to Majumdar, these settlements are particularly prevalent in Salt Lake and North Kolkata, with claims of TMC leaders aiding the process. He warned that the Rohingyas might retaliate against any attempt to photograph their settlements.

Majumdar further urged the Border Security Force to reinforce its role in safeguarding the nation's borders, underscoring the critical nature of border security amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

