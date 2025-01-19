Impending Ceasefire: Awaiting Hostage List Amid Conflict
Hamas is set to deliver the names of Israeli hostages slated for release during the planned ceasefire with Israel, according to a statement given to Reuters. The delay in providing this list is attributed to technical issues. Meanwhile, Israeli military action resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday.
A Hamas official announced that the list of Israeli hostages to be released during the upcoming ceasefire with Israel will be provided shortly, despite facing technical delays.
While the ceasefire awaits implementation, Israeli strikes led to the deaths of at least eight Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, according to the Palestinian civil emergency services.
This development comes amid heightened tensions, with hopes pinned on effective ceasefire negotiations to alleviate the conflict.
