Fragile Ceasefire Puts Gaza and Israel on Edge

In a tense atmosphere, Hamas declared its intention to free three hostages amidst a prolonged ceasefire agreement with Israel. This announcement followed delays that tested the truce's resilience.

The Israeli military maintained its operations in Gaza, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for hostage lists before acknowledging the ceasefire's commencement.

Despite the ongoing tensions, celebrations erupted in some Palestinian areas, marking a glimpse of hope for eventual peace. Meanwhile, global mediators continue to urge for adherence to the fragile peace pact.

