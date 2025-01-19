Hostage Release: Countdown Begins in Gaza

Sunday brings significant developments as Israel's Prime Minister's office announces the imminent release of three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The release is expected to happen shortly after 1400 GMT.

In a related statement, Israeli authorities disclosed that an agreement has been reached for the release of four more female hostages, scheduled to take place within the next seven days.

This news comes amidst heightened tensions and continues to capture the world's attention as it monitors the evolving situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)