Left Menu

Hostage Release: Countdown Begins in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced the release of three hostages by Hamas in Gaza, set to occur after 1400 GMT. Additionally, the statement revealed plans for four more female hostages to be released within seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:54 IST
Hostage Release: Countdown Begins in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Sunday brings significant developments as Israel's Prime Minister's office announces the imminent release of three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The release is expected to happen shortly after 1400 GMT.

In a related statement, Israeli authorities disclosed that an agreement has been reached for the release of four more female hostages, scheduled to take place within the next seven days.

This news comes amidst heightened tensions and continues to capture the world's attention as it monitors the evolving situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025