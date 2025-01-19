Hostage Release: Countdown Begins in Gaza
The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced the release of three hostages by Hamas in Gaza, set to occur after 1400 GMT. Additionally, the statement revealed plans for four more female hostages to be released within seven days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Sunday brings significant developments as Israel's Prime Minister's office announces the imminent release of three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The release is expected to happen shortly after 1400 GMT.
In a related statement, Israeli authorities disclosed that an agreement has been reached for the release of four more female hostages, scheduled to take place within the next seven days.
This news comes amidst heightened tensions and continues to capture the world's attention as it monitors the evolving situation in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel
UN continues to call for timely Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks