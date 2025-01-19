Gaza Ceasefire Begins Amid Fragile Peace Efforts
A ceasefire in Gaza commenced following a delay over hostages' names. Despite Israeli airstrikes, Palestinians began returning home, celebrating the fragile agreement. The ceasefire, mediated by international efforts, marks the start of a complex process to end the conflict and release hostages while challenging unresolved issues persist.
A long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza commenced after a three-hour delay on Sunday when Hamas disclosed the names of three female hostages to be freed, following pressure from Israel. The initial hiccup highlighted the agreement's fragility as the uncertain process aimed at ending the prolonged conflict began in earnest.
Celebrations erupted across Gaza as some residents began returning home despite ongoing shelling. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the ceasefire would not officially start until hostages' names were received. Israeli airstrikes persisted, killing several in Khan Younis, as tension over the agreement played out.
International mediators, including the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, played crucial roles in brokering the ceasefire, seen as a first step toward concluding the 15-month war sparked by Hamas' October 7 attack. The truce raises hopes for hostages' release and humanitarian aid, yet questions remain about Gaza's future and ongoing negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
