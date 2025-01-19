Left Menu

Chaos Erupts as Arrested South Korean President Sparks Political Storm

Supporters of South Korea's arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court following his detention extension, causing chaos and destruction. The political turmoil stems from insurrection allegations linked to his martial law declaration. Authorities emphasize public safety while the nation awaits the Constitutional Court's permanent resolution on his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:20 IST
Chaos Erupts as Arrested South Korean President Sparks Political Storm
president

In a dramatic escalation sparked by the extended detention of South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol, hundreds of his supporters launched an attack on a court building early on Sunday. The crowd smashed windows and barged into the premises, leaving a trail of destruction as riot police struggled to maintain control.

The turmoil erupted shortly after the court confirmed the extension of Yoon's custody, leading to a violent clash outside the judicial complex. Protesters used fire extinguishers against police, breached, and ransacked the interior, in a shocking episode reminiscent of recent political upheavals worldwide.

As authorities arrested 46 individuals and confirmed injuries among officers and bystanders, acting president, Choi Sang-mok, condemned the "unimaginable" violence in a society committed to democracy. Meanwhile, the nation's Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's fate in light of his impeachment and alleged insurrection activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025