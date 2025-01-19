Chaos Erupts as Arrested South Korean President Sparks Political Storm

In a dramatic escalation sparked by the extended detention of South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol, hundreds of his supporters launched an attack on a court building early on Sunday. The crowd smashed windows and barged into the premises, leaving a trail of destruction as riot police struggled to maintain control.

The turmoil erupted shortly after the court confirmed the extension of Yoon's custody, leading to a violent clash outside the judicial complex. Protesters used fire extinguishers against police, breached, and ransacked the interior, in a shocking episode reminiscent of recent political upheavals worldwide.

As authorities arrested 46 individuals and confirmed injuries among officers and bystanders, acting president, Choi Sang-mok, condemned the "unimaginable" violence in a society committed to democracy. Meanwhile, the nation's Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's fate in light of his impeachment and alleged insurrection activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)