Chaos Erupts as Arrested South Korean President Sparks Political Storm
Supporters of South Korea's arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court following his detention extension, causing chaos and destruction. The political turmoil stems from insurrection allegations linked to his martial law declaration. Authorities emphasize public safety while the nation awaits the Constitutional Court's permanent resolution on his presidency.
In a dramatic escalation sparked by the extended detention of South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol, hundreds of his supporters launched an attack on a court building early on Sunday. The crowd smashed windows and barged into the premises, leaving a trail of destruction as riot police struggled to maintain control.
The turmoil erupted shortly after the court confirmed the extension of Yoon's custody, leading to a violent clash outside the judicial complex. Protesters used fire extinguishers against police, breached, and ransacked the interior, in a shocking episode reminiscent of recent political upheavals worldwide.
As authorities arrested 46 individuals and confirmed injuries among officers and bystanders, acting president, Choi Sang-mok, condemned the "unimaginable" violence in a society committed to democracy. Meanwhile, the nation's Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's fate in light of his impeachment and alleged insurrection activities.
