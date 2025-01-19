Transparency in Question: UPSC's Non-Disclosure Controversy
The Supreme Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist in a case where civil service aspirants demand the UPSC disclose answer keys and cut-off marks immediately after exams. The petition highlights the lack of transparency and argues that timely disclosure aligns with practices of other institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has stepped into an ongoing debate over the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) decision to withhold answer keys and cut-off marks for civil service exams until the entire process concludes. This move comes after petitions from civil service aspirants demanding immediate transparency.
In response to these petitions, the court has appointed senior advocate Jaideep Gupta as amicus curiae and requested further explanations from the UPSC and the Centre regarding the challenges posed by revealing these examination details prematurely. The case is slated for further hearing on February 4.
Petitioners argue that disclosing marks and answer keys post-exam enables transparency and fair evaluation, a practice followed by state public service commissions and prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. The demand for transparency is crucial for the aspirants who dedicate years to preparing for these competitive exams, which impact the nation's public service landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Supreme Court Weighs TikTok Ban as Trump Requests Delay
Bihar's Civil Services Controversy: Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike Enters Day Three
Supreme Court Rules on Stand-Alone Offence of Non-Appearance
Supreme Court Pushes for Hologram Stickers to Combat Air Pollution