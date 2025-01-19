Transparency in Question: UPSC's Non-Disclosure Controversy

The Supreme Court of India has stepped into an ongoing debate over the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) decision to withhold answer keys and cut-off marks for civil service exams until the entire process concludes. This move comes after petitions from civil service aspirants demanding immediate transparency.

In response to these petitions, the court has appointed senior advocate Jaideep Gupta as amicus curiae and requested further explanations from the UPSC and the Centre regarding the challenges posed by revealing these examination details prematurely. The case is slated for further hearing on February 4.

Petitioners argue that disclosing marks and answer keys post-exam enables transparency and fair evaluation, a practice followed by state public service commissions and prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. The demand for transparency is crucial for the aspirants who dedicate years to preparing for these competitive exams, which impact the nation's public service landscape.

