Gaza's Long Road Home: Palestinians Return Amid Ceasefire

In the aftermath of a devastating 15-month conflict, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are returning to their ravaged homes, hopeful yet wary as a ceasefire takes hold. Majida Abu Jarad and her family, displaced from their northern Gaza home, moved through a landscape of destruction to reclaim their lives.

The conflict originated with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, leaving 1,200 Israelis dead. In retaliation, Israeli forces executed a campaign that Palestinians say resulted in over 46,000 deaths. With the ceasefire now in effect, residents like Mohamed Mahdi navigate through rubble and ruins.

Despite widespread devastation and uncertainty about Gaza's future governance, people are finding solace in the ceasefire's promise. Um Saber, another returning resident, faces massive reconstruction challenges. Yet, like many, she expresses relief at the cessation of violence, embodying the community's resilient spirit.

