Left Menu

Twice Moved: The Trump's Unconventional White House Transition

President-elect Donald Trump approaches his second move into the White House. Melania Trump finds familiarity eases the process, though it's a major logistical task. White House staff efficiently swap out first families within hours. Unfavorable weather prompts an indoors inauguration ceremony, impacting traditional events like the parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:36 IST
Twice Moved: The Trump's Unconventional White House Transition
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump is set to move into the White House for the second time, accompanied by his wife, Melania, who believes this transition will be smoother than the first in 2017.

Despite the familiarity, the White House staff face a daunting task, with only a few hours on Inauguration Day to transition between families. They meticulously plan each step, from packing up the outgoing family's belongings to welcoming the incoming family with everything in place, from clothes to kitchen supplies.

However, this time's ceremony may see some changes. With Trump announcing the move of the inauguration to the Capitol Rotunda due to harsh frosty weather and reducing the traditional parade to an indoor event, it impacts the logistics of the transformation considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025