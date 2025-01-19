Twice Moved: The Trump's Unconventional White House Transition

President-elect Donald Trump is set to move into the White House for the second time, accompanied by his wife, Melania, who believes this transition will be smoother than the first in 2017.

Despite the familiarity, the White House staff face a daunting task, with only a few hours on Inauguration Day to transition between families. They meticulously plan each step, from packing up the outgoing family's belongings to welcoming the incoming family with everything in place, from clothes to kitchen supplies.

However, this time's ceremony may see some changes. With Trump announcing the move of the inauguration to the Capitol Rotunda due to harsh frosty weather and reducing the traditional parade to an indoor event, it impacts the logistics of the transformation considerably.

