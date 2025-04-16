Mamata Banerjee Oversees Security for Jagannath Temple Inauguration
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviews preparations for the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, emphasizing security and crowd control. She urges vigilance and careful planning to prevent untoward incidents. Comprehensive arrangements for visitors, including security measures and emergency preparedness, are put in place.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of the newly-built Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a detailed review of the event's preparations.
During a meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee urged police and officials to maintain the highest security standards to ensure a peaceful ceremony. She emphasized that this event, expected to attract a large crowd, must avoid the chaos seen in past large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh Mela.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of comprehensive arrangements for visitors and stressed the need for surveillance, with extensive CCTV coverage and contingency planning involving ambulances and fire tenders. The deployment of both police and private security was advised to safeguard the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Majumdar Calls for NIA Probe into West Bengal Explosion amid Political Concerns
Prime Accused Arrested in Deadly West Bengal Blast Tragedy
Controversy Surrounds Scaling Down of Majithia's Security in Punjab
Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Preemptive Security Measures in Muzaffarnagar
Radar Upgrade: Boosting Security in European Waters