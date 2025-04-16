Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Oversees Security for Jagannath Temple Inauguration

Updated: 16-04-2025 23:16 IST
In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of the newly-built Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a detailed review of the event's preparations.

During a meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee urged police and officials to maintain the highest security standards to ensure a peaceful ceremony. She emphasized that this event, expected to attract a large crowd, must avoid the chaos seen in past large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of comprehensive arrangements for visitors and stressed the need for surveillance, with extensive CCTV coverage and contingency planning involving ambulances and fire tenders. The deployment of both police and private security was advised to safeguard the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

