Tamil Nadu's Tech Leap: Sify's Mega Data Center Inauguration by CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a data center campus by Sify Technologies in Siruseri. The Rs 1882 crore facility aims to provide 1,000 direct jobs and is part of a broader strategy to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, fueled by the 2021 Data Center Policy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant technological advancement for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art data center campus established by Sify Technologies in Siruseri on Thursday.
The sprawling facility, with an investment of Rs 1882 crore, is expected to generate approximately 1,000 direct jobs and fortify the region's technology infrastructure. The announcement aligns with the Tamil Nadu government's ambitious agenda to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.
This development is a result of proactive policy initiatives, including the 2021 Tamil Nadu Data Center Policy, aimed at attracting investments in the data sector. The inauguration also marks a decade-best growth rate for the state of 9.69% in 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- Sify
- data center
- technology
- economy
- growth
- AI
- investments
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Game-Changer: Premier League to Launch Semi-Automated Offside Technology
L'Oréal China Expands Investment in Beauty Ecosystem for Future Growth
World Bank Approves $500M to Revitalize Türkiye’s Earthquake-Affected Economy
ACC's Investment in NZ Manufacturing Sector to Boost Safety and Growth
Towards 2035: Rwanda’s Agricultural Overhaul for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth