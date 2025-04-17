Tamil Nadu's Tech Leap: Sify's Mega Data Center Inauguration by CM Stalin

In a significant technological advancement for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art data center campus established by Sify Technologies in Siruseri on Thursday.

The sprawling facility, with an investment of Rs 1882 crore, is expected to generate approximately 1,000 direct jobs and fortify the region's technology infrastructure. The announcement aligns with the Tamil Nadu government's ambitious agenda to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

This development is a result of proactive policy initiatives, including the 2021 Tamil Nadu Data Center Policy, aimed at attracting investments in the data sector. The inauguration also marks a decade-best growth rate for the state of 9.69% in 2024-25.

