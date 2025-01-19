Maha Kumbh Mela Fire swiftly contained in Uttar Pradesh
A fire broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. The blaze affected ten tents but was controlled quickly without injuries. Officials confirmed the six-week festival, attended by over 400 million people, continues unhindered as emergency services ensured safety.
A fire erupted during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday. Authorities swiftly brought the situation under control, preventing any injuries.
The blaze engulfed at least ten tents at the festival before emergency services successfully contained it, according to District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander.
The six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as the world's largest human gathering, continues in the city of Prayagraj, drawing over 400 million participants to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
