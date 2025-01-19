Maha Kumbh Mela Fire swiftly contained in Uttar Pradesh

A fire erupted during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday. Authorities swiftly brought the situation under control, preventing any injuries.

The blaze engulfed at least ten tents at the festival before emergency services successfully contained it, according to District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander.

The six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as the world's largest human gathering, continues in the city of Prayagraj, drawing over 400 million participants to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)