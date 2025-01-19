Conflict on the Border: Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

In a significant security operation on Sunday, Pakistani forces eliminated five suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. The incident occurred as the suspects attempted an incursion into Pakistan's Balochistan province from Afghanistan's border region, according to the ISPR.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged Afghanistan's Taliban administration to take decisive action against the TTP, which Islamabad accuses of orchestrating attacks from cross-border sanctuaries. Despite these overtures, Kabul denies allegations of TTP's involvement in activities against Pakistan.

The strained relations are further exacerbated by frequent border skirmishes and militant attacks from separatist groups in Balochistan. Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces have conducted air strikes on TTP camps in Afghanistan. Regional stability remains fragile as both nations grapple with border security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)