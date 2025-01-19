Left Menu

Conflict on the Border: Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistani security forces killed five suspected TTP terrorists infiltrating from Afghanistan. Tensions persist between Pakistan and Afghanistan over security issues, despite Pakistan's requests for Kabul to curb militant activities. Border management and regional stability remain crucial concerns in this geopolitical conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:37 IST
Conflict on the Border: Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant security operation on Sunday, Pakistani forces eliminated five suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. The incident occurred as the suspects attempted an incursion into Pakistan's Balochistan province from Afghanistan's border region, according to the ISPR.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged Afghanistan's Taliban administration to take decisive action against the TTP, which Islamabad accuses of orchestrating attacks from cross-border sanctuaries. Despite these overtures, Kabul denies allegations of TTP's involvement in activities against Pakistan.

The strained relations are further exacerbated by frequent border skirmishes and militant attacks from separatist groups in Balochistan. Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces have conducted air strikes on TTP camps in Afghanistan. Regional stability remains fragile as both nations grapple with border security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025