Blueprint for Future Combat: Revamping Defence Structures

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan outlined the priority of establishing integrated theatre commands as part of defence reforms, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's 2025 reforms declaration. Emphasis is on joint planning for military efficiency, capability development, and overcoming security challenges through cohesive efforts across services.

Updated: 19-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:48 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the creation of integrated theatre commands as a top priority for the armed forces. This initiative follows the Defence Minister's recent announcement marking 2025 as the year of defence reforms.

Gen Chauhan revealed that planning is in progress for a centralized operation room to enhance joint operations among the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The defense establishment is drafting new joint doctrines in areas like multi-domain operations and network-centric warfare.

Marking a strategic pivot, work on the 'Vision 2047' roadmap is underway. The theaterisation model aims to integrate capabilities and resources of the military branches, promising a unified approach to national security challenges. Gen Chauhan highlighted the importance of future technology policies in areas including AI and autonomous systems.

