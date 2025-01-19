Left Menu

Gaza's Ceasefire Brings Rare Hope Amidst Ruins

Under a new ceasefire, Palestinians gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate as the first hostages were released by Hamas. The truce marks a temporary end to the 15-month conflict, with promises of hostages' returns and prisoner exchanges. Both hope and uncertainty permeate the region.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:55 IST
Gaza's Ceasefire Brings Rare Hope Amidst Ruins
Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza in celebration under a newly-implemented ceasefire, marking a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The truce facilitated the release of the first hostages by Hamas, providing a brief respite to ongoing tensions in the region.

Live broadcasts captured the moment three female hostages were handed to the Red Cross and transported safely. The agreement allows for the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, aiming for a temporary halt to a 15-month conflict that escalated after a militant attack in October 2023.

While celebrations fill some areas, sorrow lingers amidst the devastation caused by earlier airstrikes. The ceasefire includes humanitarian efforts, allowing vital aid into Gaza, although uncertainty about the region's future governance remains unresolved.

