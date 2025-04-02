Energy Tensions Escalate as Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Truce Violations
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating a U.S.-brokered truce by attacking energy facilities. Both countries are sharing allegations with the U.S., seeking further action. The situation complicates peace efforts, as each country blames the other and calls for increased U.S. sanctions and involvement.
In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday accused each other of launching attacks on their respective energy infrastructures in violation of a U.S.-negotiated truce. The accusations come as both nations communicate their claims to the United States, hoping to influence American policy.
Russia's defense ministry reported drone and artillery attacks by Ukraine in the Kursk region, leaving over 1,500 households without power. Meanwhile, Ukraine stated that a Russian drone disrupted an energy substation in Sumy and artillery compromised a power line in Dnipropetrovsk, affecting nearly 4,000 consumers.
The Trump administration has expressed impatience over the slow progress towards ending the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized President Putin's involvement in the truce as a step toward peace, yet skepticism remains among Ukraine and some European allies. President Zelenskiy has retaliated, demanding increased U.S. sanctions against Russia, urging swift action to impede further hostilities.
