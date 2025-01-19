Preserving the Constitution: A Call for Awareness and Respect
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concerns about those altering the Constitution's original spirit and urged people to learn its true value. In his visit to the Constitution Gallery, he stressed the importance of educating the young about its significance and criticized past amendments made for personal gain.
During his visit to the Constitution Gallery at Sector 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced criticism against those responsible for altering the Constitution's original spirit. He urged such individuals to visit the Maha Kumbh to truly appreciate the importance of respecting this foundational document.
The Constitution Gallery, featuring an array of books, scriptures, and exhibits, aims to highlight the drafting, adoption, and significant articles of the Indian Constitution. According to Adityanath, initiatives like these are crucial for educating younger generations about the Constitution's role as a national guiding ideal.
Adityanath also targeted a specific political party, accusing them of amending the Constitution over 55 years to serve personal interests, thereby undermining its core principles. He criticized those who perform ceremonial oaths without genuine knowledge or appreciation of the Constitution, which is further explored in audio presentations of Constituent Assembly debates available at the gallery.
