Tragedy in Dry Bihar: Spurious Liquor Deaths Under Investigation

In Bihar's West Champaran district, seven alleged spurious liquor-related deaths have prompted an inquiry. Despite alcohol bans, residents suspect the fatalities stem from illicit drinking. Authorities are investigating, though causes aren't confirmed due to premature cremation of bodies. Local blame is mixed with other fatal incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's West Champaran district, where seven individuals allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation. The deaths, discovered on a Sunday, were reportedly spread over the previous four days, with all bodies cremated before police were informed.

According to District Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman, the fatalities occurred in the Lauriya area. While locals suspect illicit alcohol as the cause, Suman indicated differently for two deaths, citing a tractor accident and a paralytic attack. However, the cause of five deaths remains unclear due to the cremated evidence.

West Champaran's Deputy Development Commissioner Sumit Kumar acknowledged the challenge in determining exact causes, but an immediate investigation was ordered, with a report due within 24 hours. The ban on alcohol in Bihar, enforced since April 2016, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

