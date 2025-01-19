Tragedy in Dry Bihar: Spurious Liquor Deaths Under Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's West Champaran district, where seven individuals allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation. The deaths, discovered on a Sunday, were reportedly spread over the previous four days, with all bodies cremated before police were informed.

According to District Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman, the fatalities occurred in the Lauriya area. While locals suspect illicit alcohol as the cause, Suman indicated differently for two deaths, citing a tractor accident and a paralytic attack. However, the cause of five deaths remains unclear due to the cremated evidence.

West Champaran's Deputy Development Commissioner Sumit Kumar acknowledged the challenge in determining exact causes, but an immediate investigation was ordered, with a report due within 24 hours. The ban on alcohol in Bihar, enforced since April 2016, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)