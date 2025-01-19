Historic HSGMC Elections Mark Legal Milestone in Haryana
In the first elections for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee since its inception in 2014, key victories included Jagdish Singh Jhinda in Assandh and Didar Singh Nalvi in Shahabad, while Baljit Singh Daduwal lost in Kalanwali. The poll followed a legal confirmation of its formation by the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) since its 2014 setup signaled a historic legal validation by the Supreme Court, leading to a mix of victories and defeats in the contest.
Notable victories from the results included Jagdish Singh Jhinda in Assandh and Didar Singh Nalvi in Shahabad. Baljit Singh Daduwal faced defeat in the Kalanwali ward. The HSGMC was originally established by a Congress-led government to oversee Sikh shrines across Haryana.
The election process featured 164 candidates vying for 39 contested wards, deploying electronic voting machines across 406 polling booths. This electoral event was officiated by Justice (retd) H S Bhalla, ensuring stringent security protocols were enforced throughout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HSGMC
- Elections
- Haryana
- Sikh Shrines
- Polls
- Supreme Court
- Legal
- Panthak Dal
- Jhinda
- Nalvi
ALSO READ
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Supreme Court Weighs TikTok Ban as Trump Requests Delay
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Golden Globes 2024: Major Stars Absent Amid Legal Turmoil
Kejriwal Challenges BJP-Congress 'Covert Alliance' Amid Delhi Polls