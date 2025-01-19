Historic HSGMC Elections Mark Legal Milestone in Haryana

The inaugural elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) since its 2014 setup signaled a historic legal validation by the Supreme Court, leading to a mix of victories and defeats in the contest.

Notable victories from the results included Jagdish Singh Jhinda in Assandh and Didar Singh Nalvi in Shahabad. Baljit Singh Daduwal faced defeat in the Kalanwali ward. The HSGMC was originally established by a Congress-led government to oversee Sikh shrines across Haryana.

The election process featured 164 candidates vying for 39 contested wards, deploying electronic voting machines across 406 polling booths. This electoral event was officiated by Justice (retd) H S Bhalla, ensuring stringent security protocols were enforced throughout.

