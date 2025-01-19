Youth Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping and Rape of Minor

A young man has been apprehended following allegations of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, as reported by the police.

The girl was reportedly abducted and assaulted on January 9, and was recovered safely by law enforcement on Friday.

According to Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari of Phase-2 police station, the accused, identified as Sumit, allegedly kidnapped the minor from her village. A formal complaint was filed by the girl's relatives.

Authorities confirmed the occurrence of rape after conducting a medical examination on the victim.

Sumit has been taken into custody and presented in court, where he was ordered to remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)