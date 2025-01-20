Ceasefire Sparks Celebration and Reflection: A Complex Reprieve in the Gaza Conflict

Palestinians took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate and return to the ruins of their homes after a ceasefire paused the fighting in Gaza. Concurrently, three female hostages released by Hamas reunited with their families in Israel.

In Khan Younis, armed Hamas fighters paraded as crowds cheered, while in northern Gaza, people navigated through devastated landscapes. Aya, a displaced resident from Gaza City, likened the moment to finding water after being lost in a desert for months.

In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered to witness the hostage release via live broadcast, showing three women entering a Red Cross vehicle. Later, the Israeli military confirmed the reunification with their mothers. Amid this, busloads of Palestinian prisoners awaited freedom as part of the ceasefire's exchange agreement.

