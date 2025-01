Chicago's Immigrant Community Braces for Fear Amid Deportation Threat

Rev Homero Sanchez did not anticipate the deep-seated fear pervading Chicago's immigrant community until asked to handle financial matters for families fearing deportation under President-elect Donald Trump.

While immigrant communities in major cities prepared for mass arrests post-election, reports of Chicago facing imminent crackdowns have intensified anxieties.

As federal plans for deportations remain uncertain, Chicago's leaders and citizens advocate solidarity, with community workshops and legal advisories aiming to protect vulnerable residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)