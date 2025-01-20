Left Menu

Tragic Clash at Obuasi: Unveiling the Ghana Mine Incident

A confrontation at an AngloGold Ashanti mine in Ghana led to nine reported deaths and fourteen injuries, according to a miners' association. The Ghanaian military stated that the event resulted from a shootout with armed trespassers. President Mahama has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly incident unfolded at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Ghana on Saturday night, where nine unarmed individuals were allegedly killed by soldiers, as reported by a small-scale miners' association. The army, however, asserted that the deaths resulted from a firefight with illegal miners.

Kofi Adams, chair of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, confirmed the death toll and further reported fourteen severe injuries at the Obuasi mining site in Ashanti Region. According to Ghana's armed forces, around 60 illegal miners armed with rifles breached the mine's security, prompting military action.

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic incident, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the confrontation. The government has urged AngloGold Ashanti to manage the medical bills for the injured and funeral costs. The mining company has not responded to requests for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

