Ceasefire Delays: Tensions Rise Over Palestinian Prisoner Release

The anticipated release of Palestinian prisoners during the ongoing ceasefire has faced delays due to last-minute issues with the list of released individuals. The situation has led to tensions and confusion, with both Israel and Hamas issuing statements and warnings, as journalists and families await developments.

Updated: 20-01-2025 05:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tense atmosphere, the Israeli military has been seen firing projectiles and moving journalists as they await the release of Palestinian prisoners, a crucial part of the ceasefire that commenced Sunday.

According to AP video footage, objects were seen trailing smoke as they landed nearby. The process involves releasing 90 prisoners in the Israel-occupied West Bank, but delays have persisted nearly seven hours after the initial release of three hostages from Gaza.

Warnings against public celebrations have been issued by Israel's military. Meanwhile, the Hamas Office of Prisoner Affairs reported that delays in Israel's release were due to disagreements regarding the list of names. Crowds remain outside Ofer prison, waiting as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

