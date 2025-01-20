Ceasefire Delays: Tensions Rise Over Palestinian Prisoner Release

In a tense atmosphere, the Israeli military has been seen firing projectiles and moving journalists as they await the release of Palestinian prisoners, a crucial part of the ceasefire that commenced Sunday.

According to AP video footage, objects were seen trailing smoke as they landed nearby. The process involves releasing 90 prisoners in the Israel-occupied West Bank, but delays have persisted nearly seven hours after the initial release of three hostages from Gaza.

Warnings against public celebrations have been issued by Israel's military. Meanwhile, the Hamas Office of Prisoner Affairs reported that delays in Israel's release were due to disagreements regarding the list of names. Crowds remain outside Ofer prison, waiting as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)