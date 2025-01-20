High-Stakes Prisoner Swap: Israel and Hamas Release Detainees Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development amid ongoing tensions, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners early Monday morning, coinciding with the return of three Israeli hostages from Hamas' custody in Gaza. The release is part of a broader ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The detainees, transported in large white buses from the Ofer prison near Ramallah, were met with jubilant celebrations despite warnings from the Israeli military against public gatherings. According to Palestinian Authority sources, the released individuals were predominantly women and minors, held for various security-related offenses, ranging from stone-throwing to attempted murder.

Among the notable freed individuals is Khalida Jarrar, a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Her detention was condemned as a violation of international law. The release agreement will see Hamas release 33 Israeli hostages over six weeks in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)