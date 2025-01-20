Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea in MCOCA Case Against Naresh Balyan
The Delhi High Court reviewed the bail plea of AAP leader and MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested under MCOCA. Advocate Vikas Pahwa argued for bail citing lack of evidence and upcoming elections. The court seeks a status report from the police for the next hearing, scheduled for January 23.
The Delhi High Court on Monday examined the bail plea of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, arrested in connection with a case under MCOCA.
Justice Vikas Mahajan called for the city police to submit a status report ahead of the next hearing, scheduled for January 23.
Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa, representing Balyan, requested interim bail, arguing the lack of evidence and his wife's election candidacy.
