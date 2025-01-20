Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea in MCOCA Case Against Naresh Balyan

The Delhi High Court on Monday examined the bail plea of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, arrested in connection with a case under MCOCA.

Justice Vikas Mahajan called for the city police to submit a status report ahead of the next hearing, scheduled for January 23.

Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa, representing Balyan, requested interim bail, arguing the lack of evidence and his wife's election candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)