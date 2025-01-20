Left Menu

Outcry Over Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Udhampur

A man in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested after a video of him allegedly assaulting his young children surfaced on social media. Sudesh Kumar was apprehended, and the children were rescued. The incident prompted widespread calls for stringent action from the public, urging a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:20 IST
Outcry Over Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Udhampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir after a disturbing video of him allegedly assaulting his own young children surfaced widely on social media, authorities announced on Monday.

Sudesh Kumar, hailing from Naagni Chulna village, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, following public outrage over the shocking footage. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the two children, ages five and three, were swiftly rescued and placed in the care of relatives.

The incident prompted significant backlash online, with many calling for stringent action against Kumar. In response, the police initiated a thorough investigation led by the Panchari police station team, aiming to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025