Outcry Over Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Udhampur
A man in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested after a video of him allegedly assaulting his young children surfaced on social media. Sudesh Kumar was apprehended, and the children were rescued. The incident prompted widespread calls for stringent action from the public, urging a police investigation.
- Country:
- India
A man was detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir after a disturbing video of him allegedly assaulting his own young children surfaced widely on social media, authorities announced on Monday.
Sudesh Kumar, hailing from Naagni Chulna village, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, following public outrage over the shocking footage. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the two children, ages five and three, were swiftly rescued and placed in the care of relatives.
The incident prompted significant backlash online, with many calling for stringent action against Kumar. In response, the police initiated a thorough investigation led by the Panchari police station team, aiming to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seoul Streets Heat Up Amid Yoon Suk Yeol Arrest Showdown
High-Stakes Political Drama: South Korea's Leader Faces Arrest Saga
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Seoul Snowstorm Standoff: Protests Flaunt Polar Divides over Yoon's Arrest Warrant
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in Kolkata Over Travel Document Dispute