Outcry Over Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Udhampur

A man was detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir after a disturbing video of him allegedly assaulting his own young children surfaced widely on social media, authorities announced on Monday.

Sudesh Kumar, hailing from Naagni Chulna village, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, following public outrage over the shocking footage. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the two children, ages five and three, were swiftly rescued and placed in the care of relatives.

The incident prompted significant backlash online, with many calling for stringent action against Kumar. In response, the police initiated a thorough investigation led by the Panchari police station team, aiming to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.

