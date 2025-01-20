Supreme Court Halts Defamation Trial against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, pausing the trial court proceedings against Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi, who faces charges of criminal defamation over comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Naveen Jha, affiliated with the BJP, lodged a case against Gandhi in 2019, following the latter's alleged remarks that labeled Shah a "murderer" during a campaign in Chaibasa before the general elections. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have asked for responses from both the Jharkhand government and the BJP representative.

The defense, led by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, argues that defamation cases should only be filed by individuals directly affected, rather than by third parties. The legal battle continues as both parties await further instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)