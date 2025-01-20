Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Stabbing Unveils Security Concerns
A suspected Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in Mumbai for the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. The attack prompted calls for enhanced security in the city. Khan, who was operated on after being stabbed six times, is recovering. The police continue to investigate the incident.
A man of Bangladeshi origin was apprehended in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, on suspicion of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police confirmed on Sunday.
The attack on Khan, a leading figure in India's cinema scene, has raised widespread concern, urging calls for improved local security. Khan remains in stable condition post-surgery, according to medical reports.
The suspect, initially known as Vijay Das but believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly entered India illegally and was employed in a housekeeping role since his arrival months ago. Authorities are investigating the matter further, with a focus on ensuring justice and security enhancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
