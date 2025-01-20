Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Stabbing Unveils Security Concerns

A man of Bangladeshi origin was apprehended in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, on suspicion of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police confirmed on Sunday.

The attack on Khan, a leading figure in India's cinema scene, has raised widespread concern, urging calls for improved local security. Khan remains in stable condition post-surgery, according to medical reports.

The suspect, initially known as Vijay Das but believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly entered India illegally and was employed in a housekeeping role since his arrival months ago. Authorities are investigating the matter further, with a focus on ensuring justice and security enhancement.

