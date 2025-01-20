Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Stabbing Unveils Security Concerns

A suspected Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in Mumbai for the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. The attack prompted calls for enhanced security in the city. Khan, who was operated on after being stabbed six times, is recovering. The police continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:58 IST
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Stabbing Unveils Security Concerns
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit:

A man of Bangladeshi origin was apprehended in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, on suspicion of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police confirmed on Sunday.

The attack on Khan, a leading figure in India's cinema scene, has raised widespread concern, urging calls for improved local security. Khan remains in stable condition post-surgery, according to medical reports.

The suspect, initially known as Vijay Das but believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly entered India illegally and was employed in a housekeeping role since his arrival months ago. Authorities are investigating the matter further, with a focus on ensuring justice and security enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025