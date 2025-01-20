Left Menu

Uproar in Court: Convicted Volunteer Claims Innocence

Sanjay Roy, found guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor, claims innocence, alleging false conviction. The defence seeks alternate punishment citing lack of reform evidence, while prosecution demands maximum penalty. The sentencing judgement awaited as court hears varied arguments from all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:44 IST
Uproar in Court: Convicted Volunteer Claims Innocence
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor, has proclaimed his innocence, alleging wrongful conviction in a high-profile case at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The courtroom on Monday bore witness to Roy's dramatic assertions of being framed while facing the prospect of a severe sentence. Judge Anirban Das had previously convicted Roy under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case has seen prosecutors calling for the highest penalty, evoking societal faith and justice, whereas Roy's defense has appealed for an alternative punishment, pointing to potential for reform. The court adjourned the hearing with the pronouncement of the sentence anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025