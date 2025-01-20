Uproar in Court: Convicted Volunteer Claims Innocence

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor, has proclaimed his innocence, alleging wrongful conviction in a high-profile case at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The courtroom on Monday bore witness to Roy's dramatic assertions of being framed while facing the prospect of a severe sentence. Judge Anirban Das had previously convicted Roy under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case has seen prosecutors calling for the highest penalty, evoking societal faith and justice, whereas Roy's defense has appealed for an alternative punishment, pointing to potential for reform. The court adjourned the hearing with the pronouncement of the sentence anticipated soon.

