Left Menu

Inderjit Kaur Elected Ludhiana's New Mayor Amidst Political Walkout

Inderjit Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party has been elected as the new mayor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. The elections witnessed a walkout by Congress and BJP councillors after AAP secured majority through strategic alliances. Rakesh Prashar and Prince Johar were elected as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:45 IST
Inderjit Kaur Elected Ludhiana's New Mayor Amidst Political Walkout
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party's Inderjit Kaur has been elected as the new mayor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. The election, held on Monday, solidified AAP's hold on the corporation.

Rakesh Prashar assumed the position of senior deputy mayor, while Prince Johar took the role of deputy mayor. Their elections followed an immediate voting session succeeding the oath-taking ceremony of the 95 newly elected councillors.

Last month's civic polls saw AAP secure the largest share with 41 out of 95 wards. Subsequently, the party reached the majority mark of 48 after collaborations with former Congress, independents, and BJP members. The process was marred by a walkout from Congress and BJP councillors during the proposal of key leadership posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025