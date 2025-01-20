Inderjit Kaur Elected Ludhiana's New Mayor Amidst Political Walkout

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party's Inderjit Kaur has been elected as the new mayor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. The election, held on Monday, solidified AAP's hold on the corporation.

Rakesh Prashar assumed the position of senior deputy mayor, while Prince Johar took the role of deputy mayor. Their elections followed an immediate voting session succeeding the oath-taking ceremony of the 95 newly elected councillors.

Last month's civic polls saw AAP secure the largest share with 41 out of 95 wards. Subsequently, the party reached the majority mark of 48 after collaborations with former Congress, independents, and BJP members. The process was marred by a walkout from Congress and BJP councillors during the proposal of key leadership posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)