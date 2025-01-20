Tragedy Strikes: The Zhuhai Stadium Attack and Its Aftermath
A 62-year-old man was executed in China for a car attack that killed 35 people and injured over 40. The attack was reportedly motivated by anger over property division after his divorce. This incident is part of a troubling trend of public violence in China.
In a severe sentence executed less than a month after the court ruling, Chinese authorities have executed a 62-year-old man responsible for a devastating car attack. The attack, which occurred last year outside a stadium, tragically claimed 35 lives and injured over 40 people, igniting widespread concern and condemnation.
Identified as Fan Weiqiu, the assailant allegedly carried out this horrific act fueled by anger over property division following his divorce. The attack laid bare the ongoing tensions and emotional turmoil that sometimes erupt into violence, as was evident when the tragedy unfolded on the eve of the prestigious Chinese military air show in Zhuhai City.
Trying Fan under charges of endangering public safety by dangerous means, the Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court labeled his actions as 'extremely vile' with 'particularly cruel' methods. This incident is part of a recent spate of public violence in China, attributed to disgruntled individuals by officials. In a separate incident this July, another car attack in Changsha City resulted in eight deaths.
