Delhi Court Rejects Urgent Petition Against AAP's Women's Stipend Scheme
The Delhi High Court dismissed an urgent plea challenging AAP's election promise of a Rs 2,100 monthly stipend to women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. The petitioner claimed the scheme was non-existent. The court decided there was no ground for an expedited hearing.
The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to urgently address a plea contesting the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) electoral promise of providing a monthly Rs 2,100 stipend to women in the capital, under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme.
Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the petition initially listed for January 30, noting the absence of grounds meriting swift action. The court highlighted the petitioner's repeated absence as a reason to dismiss the plea for early proceedings.
The petitioner's lawyer argued that AAP was leveraging the scheme to garner votes, despite the Delhi government denying its existence. The plea urged the court to expedite the election commission's action on the complaint and halt form collections related to the scheme by AAP workers. Public notices were issued warning against fraudulent registration for the non-existent scheme.
