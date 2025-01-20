Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Doctor's Murder Sparks Nationwide Outcry

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in 2022, leading to nationwide protests. Judge Das noted the crime did not meet the 'rarest of the rare' threshold for a death sentence. State compensation ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:04 IST
A Kolkata court has imposed a life sentence on Sanjoy Roy, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College. The crime, which took place last year, incited widespread protests across the country.

Presiding Judge Anirban Das declared Roy guilty on Saturday, specifying that the incident did not qualify as 'rarest of the rare', thereby warranting a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

The court also mandated a compensation of Rs 17 lakh for the victim's family, following extensive hearings involving both the defense and prosecution, alongside statements from the victim's family and the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

