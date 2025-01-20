Justice Sought in Tragic Hospital Rape-Murder Case
The family of a murdered medic is unsatisfied with a court's life sentence verdict for the perpetrator, arguing for a 'rarest of rare' death penalty. They allege incomplete investigation and additional conspirators. The court ordered Rs 17 lakh compensation to the victim's family.
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the parents of the deceased medic involved in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case expressed dissatisfaction over the court's decision, which handed down a life sentence to the convicted assailant. They urged that the investigation failed to uncover other potential conspirators, leaving their quest for justice unfulfilled.
The grieving family expressed dismay at the legal proceedings, pointing out that an on-duty doctor's brutal end qualified as a 'rarest of rare' case, thereby warranting a harsher penalty than life imprisonment. They vowed to escalate their case to a higher court to seek justice for their daughter.
In addition to sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment, the Kolkata court has mandated state compensation of Rs 17 lakh to be paid to the victim's family, acknowledging their profound loss and suffering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
