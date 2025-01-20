Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Election Participation for Riot-Accused

The Supreme Court considered barring individuals accused of serious crimes from contesting elections as it delayed the hearing on Tahir Hussain's plea. Hussain sought interim bail to campaign in the Delhi assembly polls but faces serious charges linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, including multiple FIRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:25 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Election Participation for Riot-Accused
elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial pronouncement, the Supreme Court indicated individuals embroiled in serious criminal cases might be restricted from participating in elections. This observation came during the adjournment of a plea by Tahir Hussain, a former Delhi councillor, seeking interim bail for election campaigning.

The bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah deferred the matter to January 21, as Hussain's counsel implored for a swift hearing. The apex court, hinting towards potential policy change, remarked on the ease of winning elections from incarceration.

The allegations against Hussain, deemed the principal conspirator in the 2020 Delhi riots, include grave charges. Though his nomination was accepted, the Delhi High Court denied bail due to the severity of 11 FIRs and ongoing custodial cases. Despite prolonged incarceration, the complexity of the case persists with numerous witnesses yet to be examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025