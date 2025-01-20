Supreme Court Weighs Election Participation for Riot-Accused

In a significant judicial pronouncement, the Supreme Court indicated individuals embroiled in serious criminal cases might be restricted from participating in elections. This observation came during the adjournment of a plea by Tahir Hussain, a former Delhi councillor, seeking interim bail for election campaigning.

The bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah deferred the matter to January 21, as Hussain's counsel implored for a swift hearing. The apex court, hinting towards potential policy change, remarked on the ease of winning elections from incarceration.

The allegations against Hussain, deemed the principal conspirator in the 2020 Delhi riots, include grave charges. Though his nomination was accepted, the Delhi High Court denied bail due to the severity of 11 FIRs and ongoing custodial cases. Despite prolonged incarceration, the complexity of the case persists with numerous witnesses yet to be examined.

