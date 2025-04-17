Left Menu

Imran Khan's Incarceration: Holidays or Hardship?

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has dismissed claims of unfair treatment toward jailed former PM Imran Khan, asserting he's more on holiday than serving time. Khan's PTI party argues he's denied rights and access to meetings, while Tarar cites internal party infighting as their real issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, dismissed allegations of unfair treatment towards jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting he enjoys a holiday-like setting in prison instead of facing harsh conditions.

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since mid-2023 for multiple charges. His party claims he's denied essential rights and meeting opportunities.

Tarar noted Khan's privileges and frequent visitors, options unavailable to others, sparking controversy. Internal PTI issues, including factionalism and miscommunication, were cited as the root of party troubles, not governmental conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

